Tattoo-artieste Kat von D bevallen van een zoontje TK

04 december 2018

21u32

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Kat Von D is bevallen van een zoon. Zoals de tattoo-artieste eerder al aankondigde, heeft het knulletje de naam gekregen van zijn vader, muzikant Leafar Seyer van rockgroep Prayers.

"Maak kennis met onze prachtige jongen, Leafar Von D Seyer", schreef Kat op Instagram bij een foto van man en kind. Leafar is de artiestennaam van Seyer, die eigenlijk Rafael heet maar zijn naam achterstevoren spelt in zijn professionele carrière. Het lijkt erop dat het jongetje al eerder is geboren, want de realityster bedankt in de post vrienden en familie voor hun geduld bij het wachten op de aankondiging.

De tatoeëerder, bekend van het programma L.A. Ink, liet weten dat ze zich de komende veertig dagen volledig op de baby wil richten, "dus vergeef het ons dat we de komende tijd niet zoveel op sociale media te vinden zullen zijn.”