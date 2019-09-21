Sylvie Meis heeft er geen leuke zomer opzitten: “Die pesterige filmpjes op sociale media” Sebastiaan Quekel

21 september 2019

10u27

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Sylvie Meis kon totaal niet lachen om de vele parodiefilmpjes die werden gemaakt nadat ze afgelopen zomer haar ochtendritueel deelde op Instagram. De presentatrice vond het ‘pesterig’, zei ze gisteravond in RTL Boulevard.

De 41-jarige presentatrice en influencer werd afgelopen zomer het mikpunt van spot toen ze het bewuste filmpje deelde. Ze is daarin naar eigen zeggen net wakker en klapt zichzelf een paar keer in het gezicht terwijl ze zegt: ‘Wake up Sylvie, wake up’.

De video leidde op sociale media tot grote hilariteit. Onder anderen Radio 538-dj Dennis Ruyer, actrice Georgina Verbaan en sidekick Frederique Dittrich maakten een parodie.“Ik vond het een licht pesterig tintje hebben”, reageert Meis nu. Al ligt ze er ook niet echt van wakker. “Ik heb geen Nederlandse televisie, ik ken die mensen ook niet. Het zal me worst zijn.”

Pesten op internet

Volgens Meis zijn er veel mensen die graag een graantje willen meepikken van haar succes en daar aandacht mee vragen. Daar heeft ze zelf niet zo'n probleem mee, maar ze ziet wel dat pesten op internet uit de hand begint te lopen. “Ik vind het een belangrijk thema omdat het niet alleen mij treft, maar ook jonge mensen die niet bekend zijn, maar wel op sociale media zitten en daar onder lijden.” Het is mede om die reden dat haar zoon Damian een privé-profiel heeft op Instagram en Facebook.

Wake-up call van @dennisruyer . Nu even celery-juice persen en hij kan er weer tegenaan. pic.twitter.com/TZLWMSSdWC Renske Holwerda(@ RenskeRH) link