Sylvester Stallone toont grijze haren SDE

29 januari 2020

11u27

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Geen haarverf meer voor Sylvester Stallone. De 73-jarige acteur plaatste dinsdag een filmpje op Instagram waarin hij met zijn natuurlijke grijze haar en baard te zien is.

De man achter de iconische personages Rambo en Rocky verscheen de laatste tijd al op een paar events met minder donker gekleurd haar dan hij de laatste paar jaar heeft laten zien. Blijkbaar heeft hij nu besloten om het definitief bij zijn natuurlijke kleur te houden.

Het clipje dat hij deelde is opgenomen in een auto. De acteur moedigt zijn volgers aan om altijd door te zetten. Hij schreef erbij: "Soms word ik wakker en heb ik zin om helemaal niks te doen, alleen te relaxen. Als mensen zeggen dat ze dat nooit hebben, dan liegen ze - het is de menselijke natuur. Maar dan draai je je om, word je een beetje boos op jezelf en realiseer je je dat als je iets wil bereiken, je daarin moet investeren."