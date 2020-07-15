Straatartiest Banksy toont hoe hij Londense metro beschildert: “Om mensen eraan te herinneren dat ze hun mondmasker moeten dragen” MVO

15 juli 2020

09u48 8 Kunst In Londen is er een nieuw kunstwerk van Banksy opgedoken. De man trok naar de ondergrondse metro om daar één van de treinen te beschilderen met zijn kenmerkende ratten. Uitzonderlijk toonde hij ook op Instagram hoe hij te werk ging.

De bekende straatartiest Banksy gaat over het algemeen redelijk geheimzinnig te werk. Hij houdt zijn identiteit geheim omdat een groot deel van zijn kunst wettelijk gezien onder de noemer ‘vandalisme’ valt - wat niet wegneemt dat kunstverzamelaars bereid zijn om miljoenen neer te tellen voor zijn schetsen. Dit keer lichtte hij echter een tipje van de sluier op. Op Instagram deelde hij een filmpje waarin hij toont hoe hij een trein van de Londense metro beschilderde. “If you don’t mask - you don’t get it”, schrijft hij daarbij. Ofwel: “Als je je masker niet draagt, snap je het niet.”

De ratten die hij tekende niezen en gebruiken mondmaskers onder andere als parachute. Zo wil hij pendelaars eraan herinneren dat ze hun mondmasker moeten dragen op het openbaar vervoer.

Banksy staat bekend om zijn maatschappijkritische werk. Eerder tijdens de coronacrisis bewerkte hij zijn eigen badkamer al met zwarte ratten. “Ik werk ook van thuis, en mijn vrouw heeft er een hekel aan”, grapte hij toen.