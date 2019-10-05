Steun doet Gordon deugd in gevecht tegen verslaving: “We hebben allemaal onze zwakke momenten” KDL

05 oktober 2019

16u22

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Gordon (51) stelt het weer beter nadat hij vrijdag zijn volgers om steun vroeg op Instagram. De Nederlandse zanger en presentator, die bijna drie maanden nuchter is, schreef toen dat hij zin had in alcohol.

“Ok heel eerlijk, ziek geweest deze week en het gaat sinds twee dagen kut....alleen maar posten hoe geweldig het gaat, daar word ik misselijk van. Ik moet weer in mijn training komen maar ik heb al drie dagen soort van antigevoel. Pfffff gisteren ook voor het eerst in al die maanden weer zin in drank. Pffffff Ik blijf sterk en kom uit deze dip! Hoort erbij! Pep me op!”, schreef Gordon vrijdag om Instagram. Zijn duizenden volgers reageerden meteen op het berichtje. Onder hen ook veel collega’s, onder wie ‘Belgium’s Got Talent’-jurylid Dan Karaty, en zanger Xander de Buisonjé. “Zet ‘m op ouwe tijger, je kunt het”, reageerde die laatste.

In een nieuw berichtje laat Gordon ondertussen weten dat hij het al wat beter stelt, met dank aan de berichtjes. “Gewoon doorzetten! Hoe moeilijk ook, we hebben allemaal onze zwakke momenten en zaak is dan om juist dan je kracht te gebruiken”, schrijft de zanger bij een video en fotoreeks. “We’re back on track”, klinkt het nog.