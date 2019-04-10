Special Forces-soldaat en Survivalmeester: wie is Bear Grylls en wat verklaart zijn succes? ADN

10 april 2019

15u05 5 Celebrities Hij springt gezwind uit vliegtuigen, nipt geregeld van zijn eigen urine en verorbert de gortigste beestjes. We hebben het natuurlijk over Edward Michael Grylls (44), beter bekend als Bear Grylls. Beroemde avontuur, survival-expert en tv-fenomeen, dé man die ons leert overleven in woeste woestijnen en gevaarlijke jungles. Nu springt ook Netflix mee op de Bear Grylls-kar, met ‘You vs. Wild’. Maar wie is Bear Grylls eigenlijk? Wat zijn z’n opvallendste tv-momenten? En wat verklaart zijn succes?

Edward Michael Grylls, geboren op 7 juni 1974, kreeg zijn bijnaam ‘Bear’ van zijn oudere zusje, die al meteen had gezien dat haar broer geen doetje was. Ze kreeg gelijk. Bear was al van kindsaf een echte durfal. Op jonge leeftijd ging hij bij de scouts en leerde hij klimmen en zeilen. Vooral de ruige klimtochten op de zeekliffen bij Isle of Wight en de boottrips met zijn vader, ex-marinier en politicus Mickey Grylls, voedden zijn liefde voor avontuur.

Tegen zijn 17e verjaardag had hij leren bergbeklimmen en skydiven en had hij een tweede zwarte band in Shotokan Karate, als één van de jongste ooit in het Verenigd Koninkrijk op dat moment. Een carrière bij het leger misschien? Ja, dat was wel iets voor hem.



In 1994 werd hij lid van de Britse Special Forces, waar hij in het 21e regiment SAS diende als soldaat, survivalinstructeur en ziekenbroeder, onder meer getraind in ongewapende gevechten, oorlogsvoering in woestijnen en winterse landschappen, survival, klimmen, parachutespringen, verpleegkunde en explosieven.

Parachutesprong loopt fout af

Twee keer diende hij in Noord-Afrika, toen plots zijn wereld dreigde in elkaar te storten. Tijdens een parachutesprong in 1996 in Afrika maakte hij een zware val nadat zijn parachute dienst weigerde. Grylls smakte hard neer en brak zijn ruggengraat op drie plaatsen. Hij zou misschien nooit meer kunnen stappen, kreeg hij te horen. Zijn tijd bij de SAS zat erop.

Mount Everest

Nog geen jaar later gaf hij alle doemdenkers het nakijken. Na zware revalidatie en wilskracht slaagde hij erin om de bijna “onbeklimbare” bergtop Ama Dablam in Nepal te bedwingen. En daar stopte hij niet. Op 23-jarige leeftijd had hij een Guinness World Record beet door als jongste Brit ooit met succes de Mount Everest te beklimmen. Daarna trouwde hij met de liefde van zijn leven, Shara.

Vrouwlief kon niet rekenen op een stilzittende brave huisvader. In de volgende jaren reeg Grylls de spannende avontuurlijke prestaties aan elkaar, vaak met een geestige knipoog. En opvallend: télkens om fondsen binnen te rijven voor het goede doel.

Met een bad over de Thames

Zo roeide hij samen met zijn beste vriend de rivier de Thames af in een bad, om geld in te zamelen voor een vriend die zijn benen was verloren bij een klimongeluk.

Noordelijke ijszee

Het was nog maar het begin. Samen met zijn team was hij de eerste die met jetski’s volledig rond de Britse eilanden sjeesde, wat 30 dagen duurde. Nog later begeleidde hij een unit tijdens een ongeassisteerde oversteek van de Noordelijke IJszee in een klein opblaasbaar bootje, vechtend tegen beukende golven en gigantische ijsbergen. Een loodzware tocht van meer dan 5.000 kilometer lang.

En oh ja, hij zoefde ook nog met een gemotoriseerde paraglider over de Himalaya bij temperaturen tot wel -60 graden en brak langs de neus weg het wereldrecord voor het hoogste dinertje in openlucht onder een heteluchtballon, op een hoogte van 7.620 meter.

Deodorant

Zo’n man – intussen trotse papa geworden van zoontje Jesse - kon natuurlijk niet onder de radar van programmamakers blijven.

Zijn nu zo bekende kop verscheen voor het eerst op tv in een reclamespot voor deodorant, met zijn reis naar de top van de Everest als welriekend achtergrondverhaal. Van de Britse Royal Naval Reserve kreeg hij in die periode de eervolle rank van luitenant-commandant voor zijn diensten voor het goede doel en voor doorzettingsvermogen. Een tv-campagne tegen drugs voor de Britse overheid en verschillende passages in bekende talkshows volgden.

Bal aan het rollen

Maar zijn echte tv-carrière begon in 2005, toen hij samen met 11 ‘rekruten’ de beruchte woestijntraining van het Franse vreemdelingenlegioen in de Sahara doorstond, in het programma ‘Escape to the Legion’ op Channel 4. De wereld was fan. Niet lang daarna volgde ‘Born Survivor: Bear Grylls’ (ook ‘Man vs. Wild’ en ‘Ultimate Survival’), waarin de survivalmeester wordt gedropt in onherbergzame gebieden en toont hoe je moet overleven. De reeks werd een gigantisch succes.

Niet dat Bear de zotte zijprojectjes liet varen, ho maar.

Antarctica

Zo leidde hij in 2008 een team dat een van de meest afgelegen pieken ter wereld in Antarctica beklom om fondsen te verzamelen voor Global Angels, een goed doel voor kinderen. Tijdens die missie wilde het team ook de kusten van Antarctica exploreren met opblaasbootjes, groene jetski’s en ijsvlakten doorkruisen met kite-ski’s op windenergie en elektrisch aangevoerde paragliders. De expeditie om het gebruik van alternatieve energie te promoten werd abrupt afgebroken toen Grylls een gebroken schouder opliep tijdens het kite-skiën.

Datzelfde jaar nog vestigden hij en zijn team een nieuw Guinness World Record met de langstdurende indoor-freefall. Bear kroop ook terug in het opblaasbare bootje van weleer en doorvoer de met ijs bezaaide Noordwestelijke Passage in de Arctische Oceaan, om aandacht te vestigen op de effecten van global warming. Beide stunts steunden ook opnieuw Global Angels. Grylls was dan zelf intussen vader van drie kinderen, Jesse, Marmaduke en Huckleberry.

Barack Obama

Meer recent volgden nog tal van andere populaire tv-projecten, zoals ‘Get Out Alive’, ‘Escape From hell’, ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’, ‘Mission Survive’ en ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’.

In die laatste serie neemt Bear celebrities mee op schok in de wildernis. Zo passeerden onder meer Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, Michelle Rodriguez en Michael B. Jordan de revue. Zijn meest prominente gast: voormalig Amerikaans president Barack Obama, die in 2015 drie dagen met Bear in Alaska rondtrok om aandacht te vragen voor de opwarming van de aarde.

Verder is Grylls onder meer ook de jongste ‘Chief Scout’ van het Verenigd Koninkrijk en overzeese territoriums, een schrijver, een motivational speaker en een businessman. Hij is ook ambassadeur van ‘The Prince’s Trust’ - een organisatie die zich inzet voor Britse jongeren -, en mede-eigenaar van ‘Be Military Fit with Bear Grylls’, Europa’s grootste outdoor fitnessbedrijf. Sinds 2013 heeft hij de ererang van luitenant-kolonel bij de Royal Marines Reserve.

Maar Bear Grylls als het tv-fenomeen, zo kennen wij hem het beste. Als die gekke waaghals die uit helikopters en vliegtuigen springt en door jungles en woestijnen dwaalt – zijn buikje vullend met rauw vlees, maar ook oogballen en organen van dode dieren, en maden en griezelige kruipers.

Het leverde enkele iconische tv-momenten op, vol gutsende pus en vreemde overlevingstechnieken waar je als kijker zowel vooral niet als toch stiekem wél wil naar kijken. De sleutel tot zijn succes?

Gek, gekker, gekst

Of herinnert u zich het moment dat Bear zijn t-shirt onderplaste in de woestijn en rond zijn hoofd wikkelde om de verzengende hitte te baas te kunnen? Of – alweer urine – dronk uit de huid van een ratelslang? En dan was daar die keer dat hij een dode kameel opensneed om het water uit het dier te drinken. Ook van uitwerpselen is Grylls niet vies, wat had u gedacht. Zo zagen we hem het sap van uitwerpselen van de kameel, alsook uit een olifantenstront, zuigen en fluks wat hertenpoep binnenspelen.

In tussentijd met alligators worstelen of de huid van een schaap of een kameel gebruiken als slaapzak én reddingsboei – Bear Grylls doet het allemaal.

Controverse

Niet zonder de nodige controverse - en dan spreken we nog niet over de vunzigheid van het beeldmateriaal of de sensatie die met sommige slachtingen en ‘skills’ gepaard gaat. Zo kwamen er onthullingen dat Grylls soms in een hotel verbleef in plaats van in de ongerepte natuur, dat stuntmannen het voor hem makkelijker maken en dat sommige dingen simpelweg in scène worden gezet. Kritiek die nu opnieuw de kop opsteekt met de komst van ‘You vs. Wild’ (Lees hier meer).

Als we echter één ding niet van Bear Grylls kunnen afpakken, is dat hij ons leert dat ‘overleven’ een werkwoord is, en dat deze man al verdomd hard heeft ‘overleefd’ - vaak overdreven en sensationeel, maar even vaak met een mooi onderhuids doel. Of hoe iemand het in een reactie op bovenstaande Youtube-video samenvat: “Wat hij ook betaald krijgt om dat te doen, het is niet genoeg.”