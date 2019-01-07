Sophie Ellis-Bextor zet vijfde kind op de wereld MVO

21u28 0 Celebrities Sophie Ellis-Bextor heeft haar vijfde kind gekregen. De 39-jarige zangeres is maandag moeder geworden van alweer een zoon, genaamd Mickey. Sophie had al vier zonen samen met haar man Richard Jones.

“Hij is hier”, zo maakte Sophie via Instagram de geboorte van Mickey wereldkundig. “Mickey Jones is vandaag geboren, 3200 gram en hij is prachtig. Welkom bij ons eigenzinnige kleine gezin, lieve jongen. We zijn zo blij dat je veilig bent gearriveerd.”

De Murder on the Dancefloor-zangeres heeft haar gezin nu compleet. Eerder zei Sophie dat vijf kinderen “waarschijnlijk” genoeg zijn.