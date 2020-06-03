Sophie Ellis-Bextor in ziekenhuis na ongeluk met fiets SDE

03 juni 2020

19u16

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Sophie Ellis-Bextor (41) heeft tijdens het fietsen een flinke smak gemaakt. De Britse zangeres deelt een foto op Instagram vanuit het ziekenhuis, waarop ze haar verwondingen laat zien.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, een Britse zangeres die vooral bekend is van de hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, fietste samen met haar echtgenoot langs de Theems, toen ze van het pad af raakte en viel. "Ik ben oké, het is alleen een beetje blauw en pijnlijk", stelt ze haar volgers echter gerust. “Ik heb de foto wel in zwart-wit gezet, anders was het wat te bloederig geweest.”

Met het berichtje wil de zangeres vooral de mensen bedanken die haar hebben geholpen. "Ik wil de ambulancebroeders en de medewerkers van West Mid Hospital bedanken. Ook Lucas, Colin, Josh en Willow, vier hardlopers die me hielpen en zo kalm bleven, wil ik bedanken."



Lees ook:

Sophie Ellis-Bextor zet vijfde kind op de wereld

