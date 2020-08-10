Simon Cowell herstelt van zes uur durende operatie na val van fiets TDS

10 augustus 2020

07u02

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Simon Cowell (60) is zondag succesvol geopereerd aan zijn gebroken rug. Dit vertellen bronnen aan Page Six. Volgens hen is het X Factor-jurylid aan het herstellen van een zes uur durende operatie nadat hij Simon Cowell (60) is zondag succesvol geopereerd aan zijn gebroken rug. Dit vertellen bronnen aan Page Six. Volgens hen is het X Factor-jurylid aan het herstellen van een zes uur durende operatie nadat hij zaterdag een fietsongeluk kreeg

Het ongeluk gebeurde zaterdagmiddag terwijl Simon een testritje maakte op een nieuwe e-bike in zijn woonplaats Malibu. Hij werd daarna met spoed naar het ziekenhuis gebracht om geopereerd te worden. “Het was een lange operatie. Ze moesten zijn botten aan elkaar zetten en een stang plaatsen,” vertelt een bron. “Maar gelukkig is hij nu oké!” Het jurylid liep meerdere breuken in zijn rug op.

Alhoewel het relatief goed gaat met Simon Cowell, zal de Brit aankomende week niet aanwezig zijn bij de liveshows van ‘America’s Got Talent’. Het kan maanden duren voordat hij volledig hersteld is. De andere juryleden van de talentenjacht plaatsten beterschapswensen op social media. Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara en Heidi Klum maakten een foto op de set waarop ze alledrie naar Cowells lege stoel wijzen. “We missen onze baas. Kom snel terug Simon”, schreef Vergara daarbij. Ook Klum wenste haar collega op Instagram een spoedig herstel toe.

