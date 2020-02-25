Simon Cowell gaat kinderboeken schrijven samen met zoontje LOV

25 februari 2020

09u24

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities X Factor-jurylid Simon Cowell (60) kruipt binnenkort samen met zijn 6-jarige zoontje Eric in de pen. De twee gaan namelijk zeven kinderboeken schrijven, melden Britse en Amerikaanse media.

Het schrijversduo gaat aan het werk voor Hachette Children’s Group, een van de grootste uitgevers van kinderboeken in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Simon en Eric gaan in totaal zeven boeken schrijven over zogenoemde Wishfits, magische en vreemde dieren die ze samen bedacht hebben. De verhalen gaan dan bijvoorbeeld over een combinatie tussen een krokodil en een kat (Crocopuss in het Engels) en een dier dat eruitziet als een varken/schaap, door Simon en Eric een ‘Peep’ genoemd.

De eerste drie boeken moeten in het voorjaar van 2021 uitkomen. Een deel van de opbrengst gaat naar de goede doelen Shooting Star Children’s Hospice en Together For Short Lives.