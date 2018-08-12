SHOWBITS. Katja Retsin werkt bij Quick en Noa Neal heeft het grootste zandkasteel

    • MVO
Showbits.
Instagram Showbits.
Celebrities The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Sam De Bruyn heeft de dodentocht uitgelopen.

Soms noemen mensen ons janetten. Maar wij liepen vandaag wel mooi de hele #dodentocht uit. 100km. Alstemblieft 😎🌈

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@sam_debruyn) op

Adriaan Van den Hoof beleeft romantiek op de metro.

Eindelijk ben ik een metroman #subwaylove #tokyometro

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Ini Massez vierde haar 16de huwelijksverjaardag.

Daar dus hé #bijna16jaargetrouwd #loveisallyouneed #denotelaerHingene 👰🏼🤵🏻❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Justine De Jonckheere waait uit aan de kust.

Windy 🌊 #summer #weekendvibes #taptoseetags

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@justinedejonckheere) op

Gilles Van Bouwel trok zijn cowboylaarzen aan op het WeCanDance festival. Bekijk hier de andere BV's in cowboy-outfit! 

Yes sir, we can dance

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gillesvanbouwel) op

Tinne Oltmans geniet van de zon in Frankrijk.

&#39;k Kom u halen, &#39;k ben al onderweg. Stap in de auto en we zijn hier weg. &#39;k Laat alles achter, ik neem ook niets mee. Alleen wij met twee.♡

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@tinneoltmans) op

Noa Neal heeft heel eventjes het grootste zandkasteel van het strand.

{ swipe left } Today is a good day to build some 💛CASTLES IN THE SAND💛 . . My new summersong is available to download, stream, watch and play extremely loud 🎬📣 Find link to my OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO in bio ➡️ Watch it and tell me what you think🎵🎶 . Sand Sculpure Festival SAND MAGIC | open daily till Sept 30 | Oostende • • • • #princessvibes #castlesinthesand #onallmusicplatforms #newsong #outnow #musicvideo #music #musicislife #getyourcopy #linkinbio #happybaby #sundayfunday #summertime #summersong #festival #disney #mickey90 #90yearsofmagic #zandsculpturenfestival #zandsculpturen #oostende #visitoostende #loveoostende #marvel #starwars #pixar

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@noaneal) op

Katja Retsin maakt een trip down memory lane voor Story! Ze trekt even haar oude Quick-uniform weer aan.

Haha! Trip down memory lane! 😜 #jobstudent @quickbelgium #28yearsago #thanksforremindingme @story_magazine

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@katjaretsin) op

Jani feest erop los tijden de Gay Pride in Antwerpen.

Happy pride! We are so gay we shit rainbows #prideantwerp

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@janikazaltzis) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen