SHOWBITS. Katja Retsin werkt bij Quick en Noa Neal heeft het grootste zandkasteel
Sam De Bruyn heeft de dodentocht uitgelopen.
Adriaan Van den Hoof beleeft romantiek op de metro.
Ini Massez vierde haar 16de huwelijksverjaardag.
Justine De Jonckheere waait uit aan de kust.
Gilles Van Bouwel trok zijn cowboylaarzen aan op het WeCanDance festival. Bekijk hier de andere BV's in cowboy-outfit!
Tinne Oltmans geniet van de zon in Frankrijk.
Noa Neal heeft heel eventjes het grootste zandkasteel van het strand.
{ swipe left } Today is a good day to build some 💛CASTLES IN THE SAND💛 . . My new summersong is available to download, stream, watch and play extremely loud 🎬📣 Find link to my OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO in bio ➡️ Watch it and tell me what you think🎵🎶 . Sand Sculpure Festival SAND MAGIC | open daily till Sept 30 | Oostende • • • • #princessvibes #castlesinthesand #onallmusicplatforms #newsong #outnow #musicvideo #music #musicislife #getyourcopy #linkinbio #happybaby #sundayfunday #summertime #summersong #festival #disney #mickey90 #90yearsofmagic #zandsculpturenfestival #zandsculpturen #oostende #visitoostende #loveoostende #marvel #starwars #pixar
Katja Retsin maakt een trip down memory lane voor Story! Ze trekt even haar oude Quick-uniform weer aan.
Jani feest erop los tijden de Gay Pride in Antwerpen.
Reacties