Sharon Stone haalt uit nadat zus besmet raakt met coronavirus: “Dit is de schuld van de mensen die geen masker dragen” BDB

16 augustus 2020

20u13

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Kelly Stone, de zus van actrice Sharon (62), ligt in het ziekenhuis nadat ze besmet raakte met het coronavirus. De ‘Basic Instinct’-ster trekt daarom op Instagram van leer tegen mensen die geen mondmasker dragen. “Dit is jullie schuld”, schrijft ze.

Kelly lijdt al jarenlang aan de auto-immuunziekte lupus, een ontstekingsziekte waarbij antistoffen tegen het eigen lichaam in alle organen afwijkingen kunnen veroorzaken. Hierdoor is de zus van Sharon een risicopatiënt voor het coronavirus. Dat ze nu effectief besmet is geraakt, kan dus zware gevolgen hebben. Daarom reageert de actrice fel tegenover de burgers die de maatregelen - zoals het dragen van een mondmasker - aan hun laars lappen.

“Mijn zus Kelly, die al lupus heeft, heeft nu ook Covid-19. Dit is haar ziekenhuiskamer”, schrijft de actrice op Instagram. “Dit komt door één van jullie die weigerde een mondmasker te dragen. M’n zus heeft geen immuunsysteem en ze is enkel naar de apotheek geweest. Draag alsjeblieft een masker. Voor jezelf en voor de anderen.”

Kelly zelf deelde ook een aangrijpende video vanuit haar ziekenhuisbed. “Ik snak naar lucht”, vertelt ze. “Doe dit voor de mensen van wie je houdt: kom op voor meer testen en meer maskers. Eis van iedereen dat ze een masker dragen. Je wil je echt nooit zo voelen, dat garandeer ik je. Mijn hart breekt voor de mensen die niet kunnen ademhalen.”

