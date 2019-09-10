Sharon Osbourne (66) pakt uit met 'gerenoveerd' gezicht Redactie

10 september 2019

09u52

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Sharon Osbourne (66) is fris en fruitig aan het tiende seizoen van de Amerikaanse talkshow ‘The Talk’ begonnen, waarvan ze mede-presentatrice is. Volgens Osbourne heeft ze haar gezicht de afgelopen tijd een grondige opknapbeurt laten geven. En daar is ze erg blij mee.

“Ik heb ook mijn nek laten doen en m'n wangen. De arts heeft er een soort elastieken band ingezet en de rest flink gelift. Daardoor ziet alles er een stuk frisser uit. De operatie is prima gegaan, ik heb alleen nog last van wat pijn hier en daar. Met name onder mijn kin, maar daar moet je niet over zeuren als je zo'n ingreep ondergaat”, aldus Sharon.

In mei kondigde Osbourne haar facelift al aan bij haar collega's van ‘The Talk’, die zeiden juist zo van haar gezicht te houden. “Welnee, dat komt gewoon omdat je eraan gewend bent. Straks houd je ook van mijn nieuwe gezicht”, antwoordde Sharon.