Serena Williams toont haar prachtige trouwjurk
Er kwam blijkbaar zelfs meer dan één jurk aan te pas, zo is te zien op Instagram foto's van zowel Serena zelf als het blad Vogue, aan wie ze de exclusieve foto's had beloofd.
Tijdens de openingsdans ruilde de tenniskampioene haar prachtige, brede Alexander McQueen prinsessenjurk in voor een korter exemplaar dat zich beter leende tot het bouwen van een feestje.
Het koppel maakte er een heuse kermis van, inclusief carrousel en sprookjesdecor.
“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.” Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night. Tap the link in our bio to see the exclusive first photos from their fairytale wedding in New Orleans. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Lala and many more stars at Serena Williams’ wedding. pic.twitter.com/FKDdukljbz link
Gorgeous photos of Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian in Vogue. Those jeweled Nikes for dancing are awesome. https://t.co/xj6Sxy28FJ pic.twitter.com/OOMBDAjUTP link
Who has a carousel at a wedding? Queen @serenawilliams that's who. 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/cCCgnH3meo link
