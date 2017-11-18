Ga naar de mobiele website
Serena Williams toont haar prachtige trouwjurk

Serena Williams stapte deze week in het huwelijksbootje.
Celebrities Serena Williams trouwde in het grootste geheim met haar ware liefde, Alexis Ohanian. Niet makkelijk, gezien ze grote sterren als Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé en Kelly Rowland had uitgenodigd. Het best bewaarde geheim van het hele huwelijk was haar trouwjurk, maar nu heeft ze eindelijk ook onthuld hoe die eruit zag.

Er kwam blijkbaar zelfs meer dan één jurk aan te pas, zo is te zien op Instagram foto's van zowel Serena zelf als het blad Vogue, aan wie ze de exclusieve foto's had beloofd. 

Tijdens de openingsdans ruilde de tenniskampioene haar prachtige, brede Alexander McQueen prinsessenjurk in voor een korter exemplaar dat zich beter leende tot het bouwen van een feestje. 

Het koppel maakte er een heuse kermis van, inclusief carrousel en sprookjesdecor. 

