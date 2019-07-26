Selma Blair verlaat ziekenhuis met kaal hoofd na zware behandeling tegen MS TDS

26 juli 2019

13u30

Bron: ANP 2 Celebrities In een emotionele post op Instagram laat Selma Blair (47) weten dat ze is ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis na een zware behandeling tegen de zenuwziekte MS. Op de foto bij de post is te zien dat het haar van de 47-jarige actrice hierdoor is uitgevallen.

“Vandaag is een grootse dag. Ik ben ontslagen uit de zorg van een ongelooflijk team van zusters, techneuten en een visionaire arts die net zo veel in mijn genezing gelooft als ikzelf. Dit was een heel proces. En dat zal het blijven. Mijn immuunsysteem is de komende drie maanden verzwakt. Dus geen kusjes alsjeblieft”, schrijft Selma, die ook iedereen bedankt voor alle liefde en steun.

Blair heeft er al een aantal behandelingen op zitten sinds ze afgelopen augustus werd gediagnosticeerd met de slopende ziekte. Ze vertelt aan People dat ze goede en slechte dagen heeft. “Het is een constant gevoel van zwakheid en vermoeidheid.” Ook heeft het effect op haar eetlust en is ze vaak misselijk.

Toch laat de actrice zich niet kisten. “Ik vier alles! Als ik een douche neem of als ik eyeliner opdoe.” Selma is vastbesloten een mooi leven te leiden. “Dit is het. Het enige leven dat we krijgen. Mijn ziekte is geen tragedie, maar ik zeg tegen mezelf: je gaat je leven leiden op een manier waardoor je een voorbeeld bent voor jezelf en je zoon.”