Selena Gomez lanceert eigen ijssmaak: "Het is hemels en elk hapje is verrukkelijk"

25 augustus 2020

12u25

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Selena Gomez (28) heeft recentelijk voor de single ‘Ice Cream’ samengewerkt met K-popgroep Blackpink, en om dat te vieren introduceert de zangeres haar eigen ijssmaak. Dat maakte de Amerikaanse bekend via Instagram.

“Ter ere van de release van ‘Ice Cream’ met Blackpink heb ik de Cookies and Cream Remix gemaakt, met roze vanille-ijs als knipoog naar de meisjes!”, schrijft Gomez bij de video waarin ze alvast een sample van haar ijssmaak krijgt. “Het is gewoon hemels en elk hapje is verrukkelijk”, volgens de zangeres.

De nieuwe ijssmaak komt uit op 28 augustus, dezelfde dag waarop de single wordt uitgebracht.

