Schoenen van bandlid Rammstein opgenomen in Duits museum

09 oktober 2019

19u28

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een paar leren schoenen van Christian ‘Flake' Lorenz, de keyboardspeler van Rammstein, hebben een plaatsje gekregen in het schoenenmuseum van het Duitse dorpje Weissenfels.

Lorenz heeft de schoenen tijdens de opnamen van het nieuwe Rammstein-album in Frankrijk gekocht, zo meldt het Duitse persbureau DPA. De muzikant doneert het paar, bruin en van maat 44, in slechte toestand. De schoenen raakten beschadigd toen Lorenz van zijn fiets viel. De schoenveters vallen niet meer te strikken.



Dat het schoenmuseum in het plaatsje Weissenfels staat, is geen toeval. Het stadje was vroeger een centrum van de Duitse schoenindustrie. Het schoenmuseum bestaat ook al sinds 1910. Met de nieuwe toevoeging wordt de collectie van het museum in het oosten van Duitsland weer iets uitgebreider. Ook schoenen van onder meer de Duitse zangeres Nina Hagen en de voormalige Amerikaanse president George W. Bush waren al in het museum te bewonderen.