Sarah Jessica Parker viert huwelijksverjaardag met Matthew Broderick

20 mei 2019

21u06

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Een huwelijk van 22 jaar, naar Hollywoodnormen is dat een eeuwigheid. Toch houden sommige koppels het schijnbaar moeiteloos vol. Zo ook Sarah Jessica Parker (54) en haar echtgenoot Matthew Broderick (57).

Sarah Jessica Parker deelde op Instagram een foto uit de oude doos van zichzelf en haar echtgenoot Matthew Broderick. Ze schreef erbij: “19 mei 1997 - 19 mei 2019. 22 jaar, 8.030 dagen. En een miljard herinneringen. Gelukkige huwelijksverjaardag, schatje.”

Parker en Broderick trouwden in 1997 in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. De ceremonie werd ingehuldigd door door Brodericks zus, Janet Broderick Kraft. Het koppel heeft drie kinderen samen: James (16) en de tweeling Marion en Tabitha (9).

Vorige week uitte de ‘Sex and the City’-actrice nog haar ongenoegen op Instagram nadat The National Enquirer haar contacteerde over vermeende huwelijksproblemen. “Zoals het tikken van een klok. Al tien jaar lang dezelfde onware, schandalige onzin”, schreef ze. “Zoals gewoonlijk, enkele dagen voor onze huwelijksverjaardag op 19 mei, doet The National Enquirer haar uiterste best om iets te verzinnen en de dag te ondermijnen, deze keer een geweldige vier dagen met mijn man in Londen. Er was helemaal geen ‘schreeuwwedstrijd’ in een restaurant of op straat zoals gezegd wordt, noch hadden we ruzie over zijn tijd in Londen. Mijn kinderen en ik zijn enorm trots op het werk dat hij doet."