Sarah Jessica Parker komt met eigen witte wijn KD

30 juli 2019

21u57

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker (54) heeft een eigen wijn gemaakt. Het is een Sauvignon Blanc oftewel een witte wijn. Dat onthulde de actrice op Instagram.

Sarah Jessica is een samenwerking aangegaan met de Nieuw-Zeelandse wijnmaker Invivo. "De eerste proefmonsters uit de beroemde Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough-regio in Nieuw-Zeeland zijn in New York gearriveerd. De kurk is eraf en ik ben zowaar nog enthousiaster geworden over de wereldwijde lancering in september", schrijft de ‘Sex and the City’-ster bij een foto van de fles.

Het logo voor de speciale wijn is mede ontworpen door Sarah Jessica, die ook nauw betrokken was bij het ontwikkelen van de wijn. Zo is een filmpje op de Instagram van de wijn te zien hoe de actrice verschillende smaken uitprobeert en overlegt met de eigenaren van Invivo.