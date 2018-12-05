Sarah Hyland onder vuur nadat ze geld inzamelt voor begrafenis van doodgereden neef: “Je bent zelf steenrijk!”

    • MVO
Sarah Hyland lokte veel kwade reacties uit op Twitter.
AFP Sarah Hyland lokte veel kwade reacties uit op Twitter.
Celebrities ‘Modern Family’-actrice Sarah Hyland kreeg een zwaar verlies in de familie te verwerken. Haar neef werd doodgereden door een dronken bestuurder. Haar boodschap na zijn overlijden lokte echter woedende reacties uit.

“Gisteren werd mijn 14-jarige neef doodgereden door een dronken bestuurder genaamd Jeffrey Eggerling. Mijn oom ligt nog in het ziekenhuis in afwachting van meer operaties. Hou hen alsjeblieft in je gebeden en doneer aan hun crowdfunding”, schreef Hyland op Twitter. 

(lees verder onder de tweet)

De crowdfundingpagina was opgestart door haar tante, maar Hylands volgers begrepen niet goed waarom de beroemde actrice zo’n bericht deelde. “Waarom betaal je die kosten niet zelf?”, klonk het. “Ze proberen om 15.000 dollar op te halen, voor jou is dat niets meer dan kleingeld. In plaats daarvan schuif je de kosten door naar mensen die het veel slechter hebben dan jij.” 

Anderen wezen de actrice er dan ook op dat ze meer dan 9 miljoen op haar rekening heeft staan. 

(lees verder onder de tweets)

Sarah reageerde op de commotie, maar ze begreep niet waar al die negatieve reacties vandaan kwamen. “Ik zou diegenen met negatieve commentaar over de tragische gebeurtenis in mijn familie willen vragen om die voor zichzelf te houden”, bijt ze van zich af. “Jullie kennen de details van de situatie niet. Hoe durven jullie mij aanvallen terwijl er een prachtig leven verloren is gegaan?”

(lees verder onder de tweet)

De negatieve reacties bleven echter maar komen, en werden zo mogelijk nog erger. 

(lees verder onder de tweets)

Daarna was de maat vol voor Sarah Hyland, en besloot ze Twitter te verlaten. “Jullie hebben het eindelijk klaargekregen. Jullie vreselijke, negatieve en onwetende woorden hebben mij gebroken. Zijn jullie nu blij? Ik blijf een tijdje offline.”

Wel kondigde ze in één adem nog aan dat ze deze week nog een bijzondere aankondiging heeft in verband met een muziekvideo.  

Ook op Instagram lijkt ze - tijdelijk - te verdwijnen. Daar postte ze gisteren nog een laatste foto van een vredesteken op haar Instagram Stories. Sindsdien bleef het stil. 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen