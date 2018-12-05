Sarah Hyland onder vuur nadat ze geld inzamelt voor begrafenis van doodgereden neef: “Je bent zelf steenrijk!”
“Gisteren werd mijn 14-jarige neef doodgereden door een dronken bestuurder genaamd Jeffrey Eggerling. Mijn oom ligt nog in het ziekenhuis in afwachting van meer operaties. Hou hen alsjeblieft in je gebeden en doneer aan hun crowdfunding”, schreef Hyland op Twitter.
(lees verder onder de tweet)
Yesterday my 14 year old cousin was killed by a drunk driver named Jeffrey Eggerling. My Uncle is in the hospital awaiting more surgeries. PLEASE keep your prayers with my family during this horrific time. And please DONATE https://t.co/mwlaIvUYrs link
De crowdfundingpagina was opgestart door haar tante, maar Hylands volgers begrepen niet goed waarom de beroemde actrice zo’n bericht deelde. “Waarom betaal je die kosten niet zelf?”, klonk het. “Ze proberen om 15.000 dollar op te halen, voor jou is dat niets meer dan kleingeld. In plaats daarvan schuif je de kosten door naar mensen die het veel slechter hebben dan jij.”
Anderen wezen de actrice er dan ook op dat ze meer dan 9 miljoen op haar rekening heeft staan.
(lees verder onder de tweets)
A horrible tragedy!!! It feels weird that you are asking people to donate though. People are donating $10, $20, $100 which is a lot for people. I hope you are financially helping them too bc it would seem you have more resources than those donating. Prayers for your family. link
I’m sad for them but can’t u pay for the funeral ? 15,000. To u is like nothing. link
Where was Sarah’s donation to this I looked I didn’t see even a ten spot she is fleecing us we all have family who die but My family bands together and things get handled we would never take advantage of other Americans when we have the money to help ourselves shameful link
Sarah reageerde op de commotie, maar ze begreep niet waar al die negatieve reacties vandaan kwamen. “Ik zou diegenen met negatieve commentaar over de tragische gebeurtenis in mijn familie willen vragen om die voor zichzelf te houden”, bijt ze van zich af. “Jullie kennen de details van de situatie niet. Hoe durven jullie mij aanvallen terwijl er een prachtig leven verloren is gegaan?”
(lees verder onder de tweet)
I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost. link
De negatieve reacties bleven echter maar komen, en werden zo mogelijk nog erger.
(lees verder onder de tweets)
It is strange of you to promote a crowdfunding page when you only donated $1000 yourself (whilst being worth 9 million). Most of the people donating are working 9-5s, and it's weird that you're asking for money from them. If you want to keep it private, don't tweet about it. link
We know enough detail because you announced to the world that your cousin died. By setting up a 'GoFundMe' page you also announced to the world that your cousins are too poor to afford a funeral and that you are too stingy and mean to part with your millions to help them out. link
No honey. There’s an excellent chance you can pay for the whole funeral and medical expenses on your own with no outside help. You really don’t get why you are being criticized for setting up a gofundme for your family member when you are a rich celebrity? #delusions link
Daarna was de maat vol voor Sarah Hyland, en besloot ze Twitter te verlaten. “Jullie hebben het eindelijk klaargekregen. Jullie vreselijke, negatieve en onwetende woorden hebben mij gebroken. Zijn jullie nu blij? Ik blijf een tijdje offline.”
Wel kondigde ze in één adem nog aan dat ze deze week nog een bijzondere aankondiging heeft in verband met een muziekvideo.
Ook op Instagram lijkt ze - tijdelijk - te verdwijnen. Daar postte ze gisteren nog een laatste foto van een vredesteken op haar Instagram Stories. Sindsdien bleef het stil.
You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that. ✌🏼 link
