Sam Smith poseert in bloot bovenlijf om positief zelfbeeld te promoten MVO

13 februari 2019

07u30 0 Celebrities Zanger Sam Smith (26) deelde zopas een foto in ontbloot bovenlijf op Instagram, om een positief zelfbeeld te promoten. “Vandaag herclaim ik mijn eigen lichaam”, klinkt het.

“Vroeger deed ik nooit fotoshoots zonder op z’n minst een t-shirt”, schrijft hij bij de foto. “Ik overanalyseerde elke foto die ik postte en haalde ze vaak weer offline. Gisteren heb ik besloten om die gevoelens los te laten en mijn eigen lichaam weer te claimen, inclusief de rondingen waarvan mijn ouders me altijd zeiden dat ik ze moest accepteren.”

Naar eigen zeggen was hij vroeger te veel bezig met hoe hij beoordeeld zou worden op zijn uiterlijk. “Vooral tijdens het filmen van mijn eerste videoclips was ik er erg mee bezig. Ik probeerde de bewegingen van de camera te controleren, ik was niet blij met hoe ik eruit zag...” Smith verloor bijna 23 kilogram tussen zijn eerste en tweede album. Hij worstelt al met zijn gewicht sinds zijn jeugd, maar vanwege zijn beroemdheid kreeg hij plots veel kritiek, waardoor hij snel wilde afvallen.

“Sommige mensen zullen deze foto narcistisch vinden, maar als zij wisten hoeveel moed ik nodig had om dit te posten en hoeveel trauma rond mijn lichaam ik in het verleden heb moeten doorstaan, zouden ze dat niét denken”, besluit hij. “Ik zal altijd blijven vechten met de spiegel, maar vandaag was een stap in de goede richting.”