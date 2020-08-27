Sam Smith kussend gespot met meubelontwerper: “Ze leken zo verliefd” BDB

27 augustus 2020

20u46

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Celebrities Volgens de Britse krant Daily Mail heeft Sam Smith (28) tijdens de lockdown een nieuwe liefde gevonden. Op foto’s is te zien hoe de zanger innig kust met meubelontwerper Francois Rocci tijdens een avondje uit.

De twee werden op de gevoelige plaat vastgelegd toen ze op straat in Londen passioneel met elkaar zoenden en daarna hand in hand hun weg vervolgden. Daarnaast zagen ooggetuigen hen romantisch aan een tafeltje zitten in een pub in de Britse hoofdstad. “Ze zaten de hele tijd te kussen en leken erg verliefd”, vertelden ooggetuigen achteraf. De date in kwestie was Francois Rocci, een meubelontwerper wiens bijzondere creaties te zien zijn op z'n Instagrampagina.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)

De laatste serieuze relatie van Smith - met ‘13 Reasons Why’-acteur Brandon Flynn - strandde in 2018. Tijdens de lockdown gaf de zanger in een interview te kennen zich vaak eenzaam te voelen. Via de exclusieve datingapp Raya, die enkel de allerrijksten en de bekendste mensen ter wereld toelaat, ging de superster daarom op zoek naar een nieuwe relatie. “Ik heb zelfs een digitale relatie gehad”, vertelde hij. “Je zit opeens in lockdown en dan denk je: ‘Oh my god, ik ben single!’ En dan ga je naar datingsites... In het begin valt dat tegen. Maar op den duur geraak je gehecht aan die mannen en vorm je relaties over de telefoon. Dat kan gevaarlijk zijn. Ik denk dat ik nu iemand die ouder is wil daten. Iemand waar ik op kan vertrouwen. Ik wil vooral de romantiek terug.” Aan de passionele foto’s te zien, lijkt hij die alvast gevonden te hebben.

Lees ook:

Sam Smith wil een oudere man daten na breakdown tijdens quarantaine

Sam Smith openlijk over zijn gewicht: “Ik heb het moeilijk met hoe ik eruitzie, maar wil dat iedereen van zijn lichaam leert houden”