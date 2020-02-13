Salma Hayek schaamt zich: “Ik maakte me compleet belachelijk tegenover Eminem tijdens de Oscars” MVO

13 februari 2020

10u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het verrasingsoptreden van Eminem tijdens de Oscars was niet alleen voor hem een bijzonder moment, ook op Salma Hayek liet het een diepe indruk achter. De ontmoeting met de rapper liep alleen een beetje anders dan de actrice zich had voorgesteld, zo laat ze weten op Instagram.

Hayek plaatste een tweetal foto’s van Eminem en haar backstage. “Het lijkt net of we beste vrienden zijn, maar wat er werkelijk gebeurde toen hij het podium afliep en ik het zou betreden, ik zo in shock was om hem te zien dat ik allemaal water over hem heen morste. Als je de foto’s goed bekijkt lijkt hij wel bang voor me en kijk ik ook als een geschrokken dier. Terwijl ik het water van hem af probeerde te vegen gaf ik hem een knuffel en zei: superleuk om je te ontmoeten Eminem, ik ben een grote fan van je,” aldus Salma.

De actrice schaamde zich dood voor het incident. “Ik baalde er wel van dat ik me zo belachelijk had gemaakt ten opzichte van hem, maar toen las ik in een artikel dat hij het zo leuk dat gevonden bij de Oscars en hij mij geknuffeld had. Dat maakte mijn hele dag goed. Eminem, je bent de beste!”

De rapper uit Detroit won in 2003 een Oscar voor Best Song voor het nummer ‘Lose Yourself’, maar kwam zijn prijs destijds niet ophalen omdat hij dacht toch niet te gaan winnen. Hij bracht zijn winnende nummer nu alsnog ten gehore.