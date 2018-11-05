Ryan Reynolds start ‘lastercampagne’ tegen Hugh Jackman TK

05 november 2018

19u56

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities ‘Deadpool’-acteur Ryan Reynolds heeft een nieuwe 'lastercampagne' opgezet tegen zijn vriend en collega Hugh Jackman. De twee acteurs vinden het heel leuk om elkaar online voor gek te zetten. De nieuwste grap van Reynolds is een heus nepspotje tegen een Oscarnominatie voor Jackman.

Jackman's nieuwe film ‘The Front Runner’, die eind november in première gaat, wordt door critici goed ontvangen en maakt daarom kans om in de prijzen te vallen bij deOscars. Reynolds probeert dit met een lastervideo koste wat kost te voorkomen.

"Het optreden van Hugh Jackman in The Front Runner doet veel mensen denken dat hij er een prijs voor moet krijgen. Maar voordat het stemmen begint, zouden mensen even naar deze feiten moeten luisteren", aldus de ‘Deadpool-acteur’ in zijn video, voordat hij een reeks valse feiten opnoemt.

Australiër uit Milwaukee

"Hugh Jackman is niet zijn echte naam, die is namelijk Hugh Michael Jackman. Hij praat wel met een schattig accent, maar eigenlijk komt hij gewoon uit Milwaukee.” Reynolds gaat nog even door, maar sluit wel positief af met de boodschap dat iedereen de film van zijn Australische maatje uit Milwaukee moet gaan zien.