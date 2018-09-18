Roxeanne Hazes krijgt kritiek op intieme badfoto met haar baby Redactie

Roxeanne Hazes, de dochter van wijlen André Hazes , is op Instagram overspoeld met positieve, maar ook negatieve reacties nadat ze een foto had gepost waarop te zien is hoe ze bloot in bad zit met haar zoontje Fender. Sommigen vinden het kiekje "niks anders dan aandachttrekkerij", terwijl anderen haar juist prijzen voor het delen van de vertederende privéfoto.

De negatievelingen krijgen van Hazes' volgers de wind van voren. Reacties als "draait dit om jou, of om je zoontje" worden getrakteerd op snedige antwoorden. "Laat haar toch, want dit is een volstrekt normaal beeld van een jonge moeder met haar pasgeboren baby", meent iemand. En: "Er is niks te zien, alleen tederheid". Weer een ander stelt dat Roxeanne niet alle intimiteiten uit haar privéleven moet delen. "Dergelijke foto's moet je voor jezelf houden", zo wordt gesteld. De positieve reacties hebben echter de overhand. "Hallo zeg, het is 2018. Zo'n bescheiden vorm van naaktheid moet kunnen."

Verbaasd

Kort nadat ze de badfoto had gedeeld, kwam Roxeanne met nóg een behoorlijk intieme foto op de proppen. Daarbij stelt ze verbaasd te zijn over de discussie die over het kiekje is ontstaan. "Dit had ik even niet aan zien komen", schrijft ze. "Ophef over een vrolijk moment met mijn zoon in bad". Volgens de zangeres is niet alle naakte huid 'meteen seksueel gerelateerd'. "Jammer dat hier toch nog zo moeilijk over gedaan wordt." Ze is blij met reacties waaruit blijkt dat ruimdenkende volgers kunnen relativeren. "Daarom nog een foto van een 10 minuten oude Fender, driftig drinkend uit mijn borst. Ik vind het een prachtige foto, net zoals ik mijn kind prachtig vind", benadrukt Roxeanne .