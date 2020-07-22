Rouwende Orlando Bloom laat tattoo zetten na verlies hond: “Ik heb deze week meer gehuild dan ik voor mogelijk had gehouden” SDE

22 juli 2020

17u25

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Orlando Bloom (43) heeft de hoop om zijn vermiste hondje Mighty nog levend terug te vinden, opgegeven. Dat laat de acteur weten op Instagram. Om het huisdier te eren, heeft hij nu een passende tatoeage laten zetten op z'n borst.

Mighty, die in 2017 door Orlando Bloom geadopteerd werd, verdween een dikke week geleden. De acteur haalde meteen alles uit te kast om het hondje terug te vinden: een privédetective, speurhonden én een beloning van 5.000 dollar (zo'n 4.315 euro) voor de vinder. Maar de speurtocht is ten einde gekomen. “Mighty bevindt zich nu aan de andere kant. Na zeven dagen waarin ik van zonsopgang tot zonsondergang en tot in de vroege uurtjes gezocht heb, hebben we op de zevende dag z'n halsband teruggevonden. Ik heb deze week meer gehuild dan ik voor mogelijk had gehouden", schrijft hij op sociale media. “Dat luchtte op.”

Om z'n hondje te eren, liet Orlando op z'n borst het woord ‘Mighty’ tatoeëren, met daaronder een hartje. “Ik ben dankbaar dat ik van m'n kleine Mighty geleerd heb dat liefde eeuwig is, net als de ware betekenis van toewijding. Hij was meer dan een metgezel. Hij was een zielsverwant. Het spijt me, ik hou van je.”



Binnenkort kan Orlando zijn aandacht verleggen naar de komst van zijn eerste dochter. Zijn hoogzwangere vriendin en zangeres Katy Perry (35) is deze zomer uitgerekend.