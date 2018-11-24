Ronnie Flex onthult wie moeder van zijn eerste kindje is

De twee onthulden vandaag op Instagram het geslacht van het kindje. ‘Issa gurl', schrijft Ronnie Flex bij de foto. Opmerkelijk is dat de rapper lange tijd niets kwijt wilde over de moeder van zijn eerste koter. Hij wilde geen interviews geven en deed er verder geen uitspraken over.



Het lijkt erop dat de twee het vandaag wél tijd vonden om ook op dat vlak de lucht te klaren. DJ Wef werd al eerder genoemd als moeder van het kindje, maar dat werd nooit bevestigd. Tot vandaag.



De rapper deelde eerder deze maand het blijde nieuws dat hij vader zou worden. “Toegewijd. Alles dat ik bereikt heb, kan ik nu delen met iemand. Dat ik het niet meer alleen voor mezelf hoef te doen maar voor een ander. Ik word heel gelukkig van dat idee. Het gaat me nog meer motivatie geven om harder te werken”, zei hij daar onder meer over.

