Ronan Keating over komst baby tijdens quarantaine: “Het was een rare situatie” MVO

02 april 2020

16u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Zanger Ronan Keating en zijn vrouw Storm Uechtritz hebben zondag hun tweede kindje verwelkomd. De zanger liet woensdag in zijn Magic Radio Breakfast-show weten dat de geboorte van zijn nieuwe dochter Coco perfect verliep, maar dat het door de lege ziekenhuiskamer wel een “rare situatie” was.

“Niemand mocht naar het ziekenhuis komen. Alleen Storm, ik en kleine Coco zaten er in lockdown.” De 43-jarige Ierse zanger vond het tegelijkertijd ook wel fijn dat het zo stilletjes was. “Het was zo anders en stil, maar dat was eigenlijk wel fijn. We hadden wat tijd voor onszelf. Ons zoontje Cooper mocht ook niet naar binnen, en zijn andere broertjes en zusjes mochten ook niet kijken. Het was anders, maar prachtig.”

Cooper (2) is het oudste kind van Ronan en Storm. De voormalig Boyzone-zanger heeft nog drie kinderen uit een eerder huwelijk met Yvonne Connolly: zoon Jack (21), dochter Missy (19) en dochter Ali (14).