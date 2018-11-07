Romee Strijd mag catwalk Victoria's Secret op met 125.000 Swarovski-kristallen Redactie

07 november 2018

19u12

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities Topmodel Romee Strijd (23) uit het Nederlandse Zoetermeer mag tijdens de jaarlijkse Victoria's Secret Show de zogenoemde Shooting Star Swarovski-look showen. In het doorschijnende pakje zijn maar liefst ruim 125.000 Swarovski-kristallen verwerkt.

Romee laat via Instagram weten dat ze het een eer vindt dit jaar de shooting star te zijn. “Romee is een schitterende superster’’, aldus het Oostenrijkse juwelenmerk Swarovski.

De Victoria’s Secret-show is het grootste lingeriespektakel ter wereld. Het evenement wordt nu vrijdag opgenomen in New York. Verwacht wordt dat het in de week van 2 december op televisie te zien zal zijn. Romee, die met haar vriend Laurens in New York woont en werkt, mocht zich vier jaar geleden al bij de Victoria's Secret Angels aansluiten. Ze trad daarmee in de voetsporen van Doutzen Kroes.

Deze week werd ook bekend dat het Zweedse model Elsa Hosk de catwalk op mag in de Fantasy Bra: een beha met een waarde van 1 miljoen dollar.

We are so excited to reveal that @romeestrijd is wearing this year’s Swarovski Look at @victoriassecret fashion show! She’s a sparkling superstar! It’s out of this world! #crystalsfromSwarovski #SwarovskiLookVSFS. Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@crystalsfromswarovski) op 07 nov 2018 om 16:04 CET

YES, SO honored to wear the Swarovski outfit this year, called “Shooting Star”, and blazing with more than 125,000 crystals from @crystalsfromSwarovski #crystalsfromSwarovski #ad 💫 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@romeestrijd) op 07 nov 2018 om 16:11 CET