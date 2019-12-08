Robbie Williams scoort 13de nummer 1-album in Groot-Brittannië en evenaart zo het record van Elvis Presley KD

08 december 2019

11u55

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Robbie Williams kan zich officieel meten met een van de meest succesvolle artiesten aller tijden. De zanger staat deze week met zijn nieuwe album ‘The Christmas Present’ bovenaan de Britse hitlijst en scoort daarmee zijn dertiende nummer 1-album. Robbie evenaart zo het record van Elvis Presley als solo-artiest die de Britse albumlijst het meest heeft aangevoerd.

The Official Chart Company maakt melding van dit nieuws. Alleen de iconische muziekgroep The Beatles stond vaker bovenaan de hitlijst met vijftien noteringen. Robbie is apetrots op de mijlpaal. “Het is een geweldige prestatie. De plaat betekent meer voor me dan alle andere albums die ik heb gemaakt”, reageerde de zanger.

Slechts twee albums van Robbie Williams wisten het niet tot een eerste plek te schoppen. Zijn plaat ‘Live From Knebworth’ uit 2003 en ‘Reality Killed The Video Star’ bleven steken op nummer 2. Als de albums van zijn voormalige boyband Take That erbij worden opgeteld, stond Robbie in totaal zeventien keer bovenaan de Britse albumlijst. Ook in dat geval legt de zanger het af tegen The Beatles. Paul McCartney stond in totaal 22 keer (solo, met The Beatles en met Wings, nvdr.) bovenaan, gevolgd door John Lennon met achttien nummer 1-albums. George Harrison deed het net zo goed als Robbie, ook hij voerde in totaal zeventien keer de lijst aan.