Robbie Williams lacht met Justin Bieber op Instagram BDB

07 november 2019

15u54

Bron: Mail Online 0 Celebrities “Als deze post 20 likes krijgt, breng ik een plaat uit voor Kerstmis.” Dat laat zanger Robbie Williams (45) weten op z’n Instagrampagina. Hij steekt zo de draak met z’n collega Justin Bieber (25), die eerder via sociale media liet weten dat hij een album lanceert wanneer hij 20 miljoen likes verzamelt.

Dat Robbie Williams graag een grapje uithaalt, is geen geheim. Dit keer was Justin Bieber slachtoffer van dienst. De ‘Angels’-zanger imiteerde namelijk een eerdere Instagrampost van ‘Biebs’ waarin hij vroeg om 20 miljoen likes. Als hij dat aantal zou halen, zou de popster een album uitbrengen voor Kerstmis.

In precies dezelfde stijl, met een roze afbeelding, verzekert Robbie dat hij al een plaat uitbrengt bij 20 likes. Hij had de lat iets hoger kunnen leggen, want inmiddels tikt de zanger met zijn grapje al bijna de 60.000 aan.

Robbie had zijn album overigens al lang aangekondigd. De plaat, getiteld ‘The Christmas Present’, ligt op 22 november in de winkels. Justin heeft zijn 20 miljoen likes nog niet gehaald. Na elf dagen staat de teller op 11,7 miljoen.