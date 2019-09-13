Rihanna wilde graag rol spelen van 'Batman'-schurk Poison Ivy willen spelen TDS

13 september 2019

17u48

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Helaas voor haar fans zal Rihanna, ondanks hevige speculaties, niet te zien zijn in de nieuwe Batman-film. De zangeres leek volgens sommigen in een video op Instagram te hinten op een rol als schurk Poison Ivy, maar daar is volgens haar niks van waar. Wel zou ze er voor openstaan, mocht ze gevraagd worden.

Op de video in kwestie laat Rihanna, rijdend in een auto, haar volgers een leren laars zien met in het bijschrift “bat-mobile”, verwijzend naar het kenmerkende vervoersmiddel van superheld Batman. “Dat heeft niks te maken met Poison Ivy”, zegt ze daar vrijdag over tegen Entertainment Tonight. “Het is wel een obsessie van mij. Ik heb m’n haar ook rood geverfd omdat Uma Thurman dat ook deed in de film (uit 1997, red.)”

Misschien dus nu niet, maar zeg nooit nooit. “Ze hebben me nog niet gebeld. Maar als ze dat wel zouden doen, zou ik het heel graag willen proberen. Ik ben haar ook al eens met Halloween geweest.”