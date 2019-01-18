Rihanna tekent historische modedeal bij luxemerk LVMH, en daardoor kunnen wij binnenkort ook van haar producten meegenieten MVO

11u14 0 Celebrities Popster Rihanna (30) tekende zopas een historische deal bij het luxebedrijf LVMH. Dat betekent niet alleen dat ze als eerste zwarte vrouw ooit zo’n contract krijgt, maar ook dat haar producten binnenkort ook in Europa verkrijgbaar zullen zijn.

LVMH is de grootste luxeconglomeraat ter wereld, maar moest de naam niet meteen een belletje doen rinkelen, dan doen de merken die onder het bedrijf vallen dat zéker wel. LVMH is verantwoordelijk voor luxepareltjes als Louis Vouitton, Christian Dior, Sephora, Givenchy en vele anderen. En binnenkort dus ook voor het modemerk van Rihanna. Het is sinds 1987 geleden dat het bedrijf een modemerk van nul zal opbouwen. Toen deden ze dat nog voor Christian Lacroix. Rihanna zat al samen met werknemers van onder andere Louis Vouitton aan tafel over het nieuwe concept.

Fenty

De zangeres heeft al een eigen modemerk: Fenty Beauty bestaat onder andere uit een make-up-lijn en verschillende kledinglijnen met bijpassende accessoires en lingerie. In Amerika is het merk al razend populair en krijgt het veel lof omwille van Rihanna’s aandacht voor diversiteit. “Nog nooit heb ik zo veel verschillende kleuren foundation gezien!” klinkt het op Twitter. “Fenty heeft er écht eentje voor elk huidtype.” Bovendien zou de kwaliteit opmerkelijk goed zijn. Het zou goed kunnen dat haar nieuwe luxelabel dezelfde naam zal dragen.

Waar Europeanen tot voor kort enkel met lede ogen konden toekijken, zijn er nu ook voor ons Rihanna-producten op komst. LVMH opereert wereldwijd en zal de internationale deuren wijd openzetten voor hun nieuwste aanwinst.