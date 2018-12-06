Rihanna steekt zieke fan hart onder de riem TK

06 december 2018

08u44

Een ernstig zieke fan van Rihanna kan op de steun van haar idool rekenen. RiRi liet een lange boodschap achter bij een Instagrampost van de Duitse Monia.

De vrouw plaatste een tijdje geleden een foto van zichzelf, genomen na een operatie. Daarop poseert ze met haar zuurstoftank en grapt ze dat ze zich net Hazel voelt, het personage uit film ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ die ook aan kanker lijdt. "Sis, we bidden allemaal voor je", schreef Rihanna deze week bij de post. "Je kracht en je gave om je mooie ziel te tonen in deze moeilijke tijden zijn enorm inspirerend."

De zangeres probeerde zich in de situatie van Monia in te leven. "Ik kan me voorstellen dat je je vrij alleen voelt, al die uren tussen de ziekenhuismuren, bang om in slaap te vallen omdat je misschien niet meer wakker wordt en met het gevoel dat niemand dat gevoel ooit zal begrijpen. En de fysieke pijn, de medicatie en de bijwerkingen."

De Barbadiaanse riep haar fanschare op net als zij Monia een steuntje in de rug te geven. "Ik wil dat je weet dat we er voor je zijn.” Monia had Rihanna niet getagd in haar post, maar de twee hebben elkaar al vaker ontmoet. De zangeres reageert geregeld op berichten van de jonge vrouw.