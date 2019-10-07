Rihanna brengt 'visuele autobiografie' uit met maar liefst 1.000 foto's SDE

Rihanna (31) zal op 24 oktober een 'visuele autobiografie' uitbrengen. Het boek, dat dezelfde naam als de zangeres draagt, bevat meer dan 1.000 foto's, waarvan sommige ongezien.

“Van haar jeugd in Barbados tot haar wereldwijde tournees, van fundamentele modemomenten tot privé-momenten met vrienden en familie ... Dit boek toont intieme foto’s uit haar leven als muzikant, performer, designer en onderneemster”, staat er in een persbericht over het fotoboek van Rihanna te lezen. En de zangeres is zelf ook erg blij met het boek, dat bijna 7 kg weegt. “Ik ben zo opgewonden om deze collectie geweldige beelden te delen. Ik ben erg dankbaar voor de getalenteerde fotografen en artiesten die beelden hebben bijgedragen. We hebben vijf jaar lang aan het boek gewerkt en ik ben erg blij dat ik het eindelijk met iedereen kan delen.”

Er komen ook enkele speciale versies van het boek. De Ultra Luxury Supreme editie, die met een speciale marmeren voetstuk geleverd wordt, is al uitverkocht. Ook Cardi B is in bezit van zo’n exemplaar. Zij bood dit jaar tijdens het Diamond Ball op zo'n speciaal exemplaar - waarvan er slechts 10 bestaan - en won het boek voor 111.000 dollar (zo’n 101.176 euro).