Ricky Martin en Jwan Yosef verwelkomen dochtertje KD

01 januari 2019

12u05

Bron: ANP Gezinsuitbreiding voor Ricky Martin en zijn echtgenoot Jwan Yosef. Ze hebben een dochter gekregen. Dat maakte de zanger zelf bekend op Instagram.

Martin en de in Syrië geboren kunstenaar Yosef kennen elkaar sinds 2016. Vorig jaar bevestigde de zanger en acteur dat ze in stilte getrouwd zijn. Ricky was sinds 2008 al vader van twee zoons, de tweeling Matteo en Valentino, die hij via een draagmoeder kreeg.

"We zijn erg blij te mogen vertellen dat we ouders zijn geworden van een mooie en gezonde baby, Lucia Martin-Yosef", schrijven ze. "Het was een speciale tijd voor ons en we kunnen niet wachten om te zien waar deze schitterende baby ons heen zal brengen. Haar prachtige broers en wij zijn zijn helemaal verliefd op haar.”