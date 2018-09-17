Richard Gere (69) wordt opnieuw vader - met de zegen van de dalai lama KV TK

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Richard Gere en zijn vrouw Alejandra Silva krijgen een kind, met de zegen van de dalai lama. Op een foto die Silva postte op Instagram is te zien hoe de spirituele leider zijn hand op haar buik legt terwijl Gere toekijkt. "Nog maar een paar minuten geleden hebben we de zegen gekregen voor het kostbare wat ons te wachten staat", schrijft de Spaanse socialite bij de foto.

"We konden het niet aankondigen voordat we het de dalai lama hadden verteld", schrijft ze verder bij het bericht. Het paar ontmoette de dalai lama in Ahoy Rotterdam, waar de geestelijk leider van het Tibetaanse volk een lezing hield in het kader van dertig jaar International Campaign for Tibet. Voorafgaand aan de lezing hadden Gere, die een aanhanger van het boeddhisme is, en de dalai lama op het podium een gesprek.



Het gerucht dat er nog een baby op komst is bij de 69-jarige Richard en de 33 jaar jongere Alejandra, ging al een tijd rond. Het paar trouwde begin april. Het is het derde huwelijk voor de Amerikaanse acteur, die eerder getrouwd was met model Cindy Crawford en actrice Carey Lowell. Met Carey kreeg hij een zoon, de nu achttienjarige Homer.