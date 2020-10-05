Regisseur Spike Lee diep bedroefd om doodgeschoten acteur Thomas Jefferson Byrd (70) Redactie

05 oktober 2020

20u51

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Film- en theateracteur Thomas Jefferson Byrd (70), die te zien was in diverse producties van Spike Lee (63), is zondagochtend dood aangetroffen in Atlanta. Volgens de politie is hij meerdere keren in zijn rug geschoten.

Regisseur Spike Lee maakte het nieuws van de dood van Byrd zondag bekend op social media. “Met veel verdriet moet ik laten weten dat onze geliefde Thomas Jefferson Byrd is vermoord in Atlanta”, aldus de regisseur, die de moord tragisch noemt. Hij deelde in de loop van de dag foto's van Byrd in een aantal van zijn films.

De acteur, die 70 jaar werd, was te zien in onder meer ‘Clockers’, ‘Get On The Bus’, ‘Chi-raq’, ‘Red Hook Summer’, ‘Bamboozled’ en ‘He Got Game’. Ook speelde hij Stokely in de televisieversie van Lee's ‘She's Gotta Have It’, die in 2017 op Netflix verscheen.

Wat er precies is gebeurd, is niet duidelijk. De politie in Atlanta onderzoekt de toedracht van de schietpartij.