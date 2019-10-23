Red Hot Chili Peppers-bassist Flea is voor de tweede keer getrouwd: “Mijn leven is veranderd” Redactie

23 oktober 2019

14u15

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Flea, de bassist van de Red Hot Chili Peppers, is getrouwd. Dat maakte de 56-jarige muzikant dinsdag bekend op Instagram. "Mijn leven is voor altijd veranderd en ik ben eeuwig nederig en dankbaar. De persoon die alles in me ziet en weet wie ik ben, mijn vrouw", schrijft Flea bij een foto van hem en zijn vrouw Melody Eshani (39).

De muzikant droeg zondag tijdens de ceremonie in Los Angeles onder zijn pak een paar gekleurde sneakers die speciaal door zijn vrouw waren ontworpen. Het was de tweede keer dat Flea, die eigenlijk Michael Peter Balzary heet, zijn jawoord gaf. Van 1988 tot 1990 was hij getrouwd met Loesha Zeviar. In 2005 verloofde hij zich met model Frankie Rayder, maar tot een huwelijk kwam het nooit.