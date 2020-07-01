Rebel Wilson verloor meer dan 20 kilo met Hollywood-dieet: élke hap 60 keer kauwen LOV

12u49 0 Celebrities “Tegen het einde van het jaar wil ik nog maar 75 kilogram wegen”, schreef Rebel Wilson (40) een tijdje geleden. De Australische actrice werkt al langer aan haar gezondheid, en wist iedereen te verrassen met haar transformatie. Maar de grootste vraag blijft natuurlijk: hoe heeft ze dat gedaan?

Voor de ‘Pitch Perfect’-actrice begon het allemaal toen ze samen met beste vriendin Carly Steel het luxe detox- en wellnesscentrum VivaMayr in Oostenrijk bezocht. Terwijl ze daar was, behaalde Wilson “verbluffende resultaten” door de Mayr-methode van het centrum te volgen, en sindsdien houdt ze dat vol.

De Mayr-methode is gebaseerd op de ‘Mayr Cure’, bijna 100 jaar geleden bedacht door Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, een Oostenrijkse arts. Mayr geloofde dat de meeste mensen hun spijsverteringsstelsel vergiftigen met het voedsel dat ze eten en hoe ze het eten. “Alles begint bij de darmen”, vertelde Dr. Christine Stossier, assistent-medisch directeur van VivaMayr. Met de filosofie van Mayr vernieuwt het centrum het dieet van hun klanten door tussendoortjes te elimineren, gluten- en zuivelinname te verminderen en de manier waarop ze kauwen te veranderen.

Zo moet je je wel héél bewust worden van wat je aan het eten bent, letterlijk en figuurlijk. Voedingsmiddelen met een hoog alkalinegehalte, zoals groenten en verse vis zijn een must. Maar los van de ingrediënten, schrijft het dieet voor dat je 40 tot 60 keer kauwt bij élke hap die je neemt. Het ‘langzaam consumeren’ zou bijdragen tot een beter spijsverteringsstelsel. Het is ook verboden om tijdens het eten televisie te kijken of je smartphone bij de hand te hebben. Er moet ook minstens vier uur tussen elke maaltijd zitten.

Sport

“Ze traint maximaal zes keer per week met een personal trainer, gaat wandelen en probeert haar eiwitinname te verhogen”, zegt een bron dichtbij Rebel aan People Magazine. “Ik weet dat ze ook heeft gewerkt aan het overwinnen van haar impulsieve eetbuien.” Wilson krijgt de hulp van Jono Castano, personal trainer van heel wat celebrities, en verantwoordelijk voor de nieuwe levensstijl van de actrice.

Castano onthulde al aan E! News hoe een typische week eruitziet voor Rebel. “Dag 1: HIIT en mobiliteit, Dag 2: gewichten en weerstand, Dag 3: HIIT, Dag 4: HIIT, Dag 5: HIIT en gewichten, Dag 6: rustperiode, Dag 7: HIIT.” De actrice lijkt dus vooral aan HIIT of hoge intensiteit intervaltraining te doen. “We concentreren ons op tal van HIIT-circuits, maar richten ons tegelijkertijd op techniek en tempo. Een ander element waar we ons op richten, is weerstands- en mobiliteitstraining.”

De sleutel naar succes ligt volgens Jono vooral aan consistent zijn. Wie niet gemotiveerd genoeg is of daar problemen mee ondervindt, heeft baat bij een personal trainer. “Het hebben van een personal trainer die je voortdurend controleert en je gefocust houdt, is de sleutel om iemand te helpen op het goede spoor en toegewijd te blijven.”

