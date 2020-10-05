Rebel Wilson toont trots haar nieuwe figuur: “Nog maar 3 kilogram van mijn streefgewicht” MVO

05 oktober 2020

07u41 1 Celebrities De Australische actrice Rebel Wilson (40) doet monden openvallen met haar nieuwe, slanke figuur. Dankzij veel sporten en een gezond dieet is ze dit jaar al 18 kilogram verloren.

“Nog maar 3 kilogram te gaan en ik zit aan mijn streefgewicht van 75 kilogram!”, zegt ze trost op Instagram. Ze deelde daar ook enkele foto’s van haar nieuwe figuur. “Het is belangrijk om jezelf af en toe iets te gunnen, maar ik doe dat nu nog maar één of twee keer per week in de vorm van ongezonde voeding. In plaats daarvan zet ik me al eens iets vaker in een warm bubbelbad, bijvoorbeeld.”

Het is niet altijd even makkelijk geweest, geeft ze toe. “Ik train zes keer per week met een persoonlijke coach, en daarnaast moest ik een streng dieet volgen. Zelfs toen ik het erg druk had met mijn werk maakte ik tijd voor sport: ik stond heel vroeg op en ging dan wandelen in de bergen, of een paar sprints van 100 meter doen. Maar ik voel me wel veel beter in mijn vel.”

“Noem me vanaf nu dus maar ‘Fit Amy’”, grapt ze, met een verwijzing naar ‘Fat Amy’, haar personage uit de bekende ‘Pitch Perfect’-films.