Rebel Wilson maakt voornemens: "Tegen het einde van het jaar wil ik nog maar 75 kilogram wegen"

27 mei 2020

18u13 0 Celebrities De Australische actrice Rebel Wilson (40) heeft haar volgers op Instagram aangemoedigd om zichzelf doelen te stellen en te blijven verder gaan. Zelf deelde ze ook enkele bijzondere doelstellingen voor dit jaar nog.

Rebel Wilson hoopte via haar bericht haar volgers te motiveren om vooruitgang te blijven boeken. “Zelfs als je kruipend naar je doel moet, blijf doorgaan. Het is de moeite waard”, schreef de Australische actrice bij een foto van zichzelf in sportkleding. “Ik weet dat sommige dagen heel frustrerend zijn, je wilt soms opgeven, je ergert je aan het gebrek aan vooruitgang, maar uiteindelijk komt het goed.”

Ze weet waarover ze praat, want ook Rebel heeft zichzelf enkele doelen gesteld. “Ik zal eerlijk met jullie zijn. Ik probeer af te vallen tot 75 kilogram en probeer een van mijn films nog voor het einde van het jaar in productie te laten gaan. Beide dingen vereisen een dagelijkse inspanning en er zijn constant tegenslagen, maar ik werk hard", zegt de actrice.

De Australische is al een tijdje bezig met gewicht te verliezen. In 2019 besloot ze om zich op haar gezondheid te focussen. “Oke, dus voor mij zal 2020 het ‘jaar van de gezondheid’ worden. Dus deed ik mijn sportkleding aan en trok ik op een strandwandeling, zit ik nu water te drinken op de bank en probeer ik suiker en junk food te vermijden”, liet ze toen weten op sociale media. Ondertussen verloor ze al meer dan 18 kilo.

