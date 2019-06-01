Rapster Coely (25) is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt tvc

Coely, de leading lady van de Belgische hip-hop-scene, is gisteren voor de wet getrouwd met haar vriend.

Haar man stuurde het heugelijke nieuws de wereld in met een foto van hun tweetjes in het gemeentehuis. Hij schreef ook enkele lieve woorden over zijn kersverse echtgenote.

“Ik ben klaar om voor de rest van mijn leven hand in hand te gaan met de meest geweldige vrouw ooit! Gisteren trouwden we voor de wet! Ik kan niet beschrijven hoe dit voelt, maar het is een droom die uitkomt! Deel 1 is voorbij, aftellen naar deel 2!”