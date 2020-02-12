Rapper Chris Brown laat sneaker op gezicht tatoeëren LV

12 februari 2020

14u48

Bron: E! News 1 Celebrities Chris Brown heeft een opvallende tattoo laten plaatsen: er prijkt een tekening van een sneaker op de wang van de Amerikaanse rapper. De tattoo-artist van Brown plaatste een foto van het resultaat op Instagram.

Het is moeilijk om naast de nieuwe tattoo van Chris Brown te kijken, want die is nogal in your face. Letterlijk dan, want de rapper liet een sneaker tatoeëren op zijn wang, het model Air Jordan 3 van Nike, om precies te zijn. Joaquin Lopez, de artist die de inkttekening vereeuwigde op het gezicht van Brown, plaatste een foto op Instagram. “Meer tattoo’s voor mijn broer Chris Brown. Dit is de Jordan sneaker die ik pas heb geplaatst.”

Chris Brown is grote fan van de iconische schoenen van Nike. Zo zou de rapper een hele kamer hebben met honderden paren van de sneakers, die vaak een verzamelwaarde van duizenden euro’s hebben. Zijn liefde voor de Air Jordan vereeuwigde hij dan met een tattoo. Dat is overigens niet de enige gezichtstattoo van de rapper, want hij heeft ook het logo van zijn kledingmerk ‘Black Pyramid’ langs zijn oor staan.