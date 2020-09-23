Radiohead-frontman Thom Yorke stapt in huwelijksbootje in Sicilië BDB

23 september 2020

21u34

Bron: Mirror 0 Celebrities Radiohead-zanger Thom Yorke (51) heeft in het Italiaanse Sicilië het jawoord gegeven aan actrice Dajana Roncione (36). Dat meldt de Italiaanse editie van Vanity Fair. De twee vormen sinds 2017 een koppel.

Yorke en Roncione stapten afgelopen zaterdag in het huwelijksbootje, maar het nieuws van de trouwpartij raakte woensdag pas bekend. De twee trouwden tijdens een oogverblindende ceremonie in het imposante Villa Valguarnera in de stad Bagheria, nabij Palermo. Fotograaf Greg Williams legde vlak voor de ceremonie het huwelijkspaar vast op camera en heeft daar foto’s van gedeeld op zijn Instagram-pagina.

“Dajana is hier geboren en ondanks de coronapandemie zijn we verheugd om hier elkaar eeuwige trouw te beloven”, zei de zanger aan het Italiaanse Vanity Fair. “Omwille van de maatregelen houden we de viering van ons huwelijk beperkt tot een klein feest, met enkel dichte vrienden en familie. En zonder dansvloer.”

Ondanks die beperkingen woonden volgens Daily Mirror toch 120 mensen de plechtigheid bij. Die kregen bij aankomst allemaal een mondmasker. Onder de genodigden waren ook de Radiohead-collega’s van Yorke aanwezig.

Yorke en Roncione zijn sinds 2017 een stel. De zanger was eerder getrouwd met fotografe Rachel Owen. Het koppel ging in 2015 uit elkaar. Een jaar later overleed Owen aan de gevolgen van kanker. Samen hebben ze twee kinderen.