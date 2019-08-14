Rachel Bilson en Adam Brody houden ‘The OC’-reünie SDE

Het was een onverwacht blij moment voor Rachel Bilson (37) deze ochtend. Op het vliegtuig liep ze Adam Brody (39) tegen het lijf, met wie ze in de tv-serie 'The OC' (en in het echte leven) een koppel vormde.

“Ik liep mijn oude maatje tegen het lijf van JFK naar LAX”, schreef Rachel Bilson bij een wazige foto van zichzelf en Adam Brody. “California here we come!” Daarmee verwees de actrice naar het themalied van de televisieserie ‘The OC’, waar ze Adam jaren geleden leerde kennen: ‘California’ van Phantom Planet. In de serie, die van 2003 tot 2007 liep, speelden de twee het atypische koppel Summer Roberts en Seth Cohen. Ook in het echte leven begonnen ze een relatie, maar die hield slechts drie jaar stand.

Rachel had negen jaar lang een relatie met Hayden Christensen en kreeg met hem ook een dochtertje, Briar Rose. In 2017 ging het koppel uit elkaar. Adam trouwde in 2014 met Leighton Meester. Ook zij hebben een dochtertje, Arlo Day.