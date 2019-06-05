Qué? Ed Sheeran komt met eigen ketchup: Edchup

Dat Ed Sheeran een fan van ketchup is, was al langer duidelijk. Zo heeft hij het logo van het merk op zijn arm laten tatoeëren. Ook gaat het gerucht dat hij altijd zijn eigen fles ketchup bij zich draagt, zodat hij ook op reis zijn eigen rode sausje bij het eten heeft. De fles die hij samen met het ketchupmerk naar buiten brengt, heeft een speciaal logo van tomaten dat is gebaseerd op de ‘Thinking Out Loud’-zanger: een tomoji.



Of de fles ook bij ons te koop zal zijn, is nog niet duidelijk.

