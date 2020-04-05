Quarantainetip: jong en oud kan nu mediteren met Chris Hemsworth TDS

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Net als veel ouders zit ook Chris Hemsworth (36) binnen en moet hij zijn kinderen thuisscholing geven. Dat is nog niet zo makkelijk, moet hij bekennen. Daarom heeft de ‘Thor’-acteur een paar meditatielessen voor kinderen ingesproken waardoor ze zich beter kunnen concentreren.

Chris is niet de enige, want ook Taika Waititi - regisseur van onder meer ‘Thor: Ragnarok - heeft voor de website centr.com een paar meditatielessen en visualisaties voor kinderen ingesproken. “Ik dacht dat het niet zou werken omdat mijn kinderen allergisch zijn voor stilzitten, maar tot mijn verbazing werkt het echt en kalmeert het ze ook echt”, vertelt Chris in een video op Instagram.

Volgens hem kunnen de lessen van waarde zijn voor ouders die - net als hijzelf - “langzaam hun haren uit de kop trekken omdat ze tegelijkertijd nanny, docent, dansleraar en clown” voor hun kroost moeten spelen.